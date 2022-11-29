Vaughn rushed four times for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Vaughn logged four touches over nine snaps from scrimmage with Leonard Fournette (hip) in active. The third-year back could work as the No. 2 early-down back again in Week 13 against the Saints if Fournette sits out again, but it seems clear the Buccaneers are committed to Rachaad White as their likely lead back moving forward.