Vaughn was limited to two snaps from scrimmage during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17.

The third-year back logged another 12 on special teams, which continue to be his primary ticket to active status. Vaughn did carry once for six yards versus the Cardinals in Week 16, but with the team's running back corps at full health, meaningful playing time is essentially an impossibility. That said, the upcoming Week 18 finale against the Falcons could very well be a rare exception, as the Buccaneers are expected to eventually give plenty of backups playing time with the team locked into its playoff positioning.