Vaughn has a spot on Tampa Bay's initial 53-man roster but appear vulnerable, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bucs kept four running backs, with Rachaad White the starter while veteran Chase Edmonds and rookie Sean Tucker represent Vaughn's competition for backup snaps. Vaughn has never lived up to his status as a third-round pick and enters the final year of his rookie contract having played far more snaps on special teams (386) than offense (247) through 37 career games.