Vaughn rushed twice for four yards, failed to bring in his only target and recovered a Chris Godwin fumble in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie was slated to spell lead back Leonard Fournette on occasion in Sunday's contest with Ronald Jones out of action due to a finger injury and his reserve/COVID-19 designation. However, with the Buccaneers down 17-0 at halftime, game script turned away from the ground attack for the most part, leaving Vaughn with scant opportunity. Vaughn could be back to an even smaller role or inactive status for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Lions if Jones is able to return for that contest.