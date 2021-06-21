Vaughn has impressed head coach Bruce Arians during his time in Tampa, but the second-year running back's chances of seeing increased playing time in 2021 could hinge largely on his improvement on special teams, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "Ke'Shawn's made a nice move but he has to be a better special teams players right now because of what's in front of him," said Arians. "But I have all the confidence in the world in him as a runner and a receiver."

"What in front of him", as Arians puts it, are what are arguably a pair of No. 1 backs in Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. Meanwhile, veteran Giovani Bernard was added this offseason, and the combination of all those factors admittedly leaves Vaughn's playing time prospects murky at best. The Vanderbilt product logged just 31 touches (26 rushing, five receiving) during his rookie campaign, recording a touchdown through the air and averaging a solid 4.2 yards per carry. Vaughn played just 37 special-teams snaps and was a healthy scratch for six regular-season games and the final three postseason contests, but it appears he could certainly have a chance of increasing his overall profile in the offense with a strong training camp and preseason in all phases.