Vaughn was active but didn't log any snaps from scrimmage or on special teams during the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Vaughn was essentially a healthy scratch for the third time in as many games to open the season, despite being in uniform for his first 2023 contest. Game script went firmly against the ground attack as the night progressed Monday night, however, with even No. 2 back Sean Tucker garnering just two carries and four snaps. Vaughn should have another opportunity to fill the No. 3 running back role in a Week 4 road matchup against the Saints, considering Chase Edmonds (knee) is on injured reserve for at least three more contests.