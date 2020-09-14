Vaughn was active for Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Saints but did not log an offensive snap.

Coach Bruce Arians had his full stable of running backs in uniform against New Orleans, but the workload decidedly tilted in the direction of top option Ronald Jones, with Leonard Fournette playing a distant second in terms of touches at the position. Factoring in LeSean McCoy also saw 25 snaps, it's clear there wasn't room for Vaughn to see action in a game that also progressively made the ground attack obsolete as it unfolded. Vaughn may be stuck in a similar scenario in many weeks this season as long as his aforementioned trio of teammates is healthy, and there's also certainly the chance he's a healthy scratch in any given week if Arians needs to go heavier at another position.