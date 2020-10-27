Vaughn did not play a single offensive snap during Sunday's 45-20 win against Las Vegas.
With Leonard Fournette fielding 11 carries behind Ronald Jones' team high of 13, the rookie back was afforded no offensive opportunities during Week 7. Vaughn racked up 42 rushing yards on five carries against Green Bay during a Week 6 rout, but with both veteran backs healthy against Las Vegas, the Vanderbilt product was limited to special-teams usage only. Unless Tampa Bay's Week 8 road trip to face the Giants becomes a one-sided affair, Vaughn will likely be relegated to an obsolete role in the offense.
