Vaughn garnered three special-teams snaps but no offensive snaps during Monday's 25-23 win against the Giants.
The third-round rookie collected 12 combined touches between Weeks 4 and 6, notching eight rush attempts for 46 yards along with four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown. With Leonard Fournette back to full strength the past two weeks, however, Vaughn has seen his offensive role evaporate. It's not a favorable Week 9 matchup for Tampa Bay backs going up against New Orleans' No. 3 rush defense, but it's expected to be Ronald Jones and Fournette who command virtually all of the RB workload in a crucial NFC South bout.
