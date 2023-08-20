Vaughn rushed four times for minus-8 yards and brought in his only target for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night.
Vaughn was stonewalled on the ground to an even greater degree than in the preseason opener versus the Steelers, when he'd at least gained seven yards on his four rush attempts in that contest. The 2020 third-round pick was outperformed by multiple competitors for a roster spot, meaning next Saturday night's home preseason finale against the Ravens could be critical to Vaughn's Buccaneers future.
