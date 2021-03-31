Coach Bruce Arians said he expects Vaughn to have a "breakout year" in 2021, Taylor Jenkins of Pewter Report reports.

Arians wouldn't rule out drafting a running back, but he did suggest he has confidence in each of Vaughn, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. While Fournette's performance in the playoffs makes him a clear favorite for the lead role heading into Week 1, it sounds like the Bucs could make an effort to involve Vaughn in their offense this season. The 2020 third-round pick barely played as a rookie, taking 31 touches for 143 yards and a TD in 10 games.