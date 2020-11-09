Vaughn (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Saints.
Vaughn hasn't got much run this season, with veteran presences like Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy ahead of him on the depth chart. In fact, Vaughn has played exclusively special teams the past two games. With Vaughn in street clothes Sunday, the Buccaneers will roll with the aforementioned trio out of their backfield.
