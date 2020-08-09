Vaughn has been activated from the Buccaneers' reserve/COVID-19 list, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Now that Vaughn -- who was placed on the team's reserve list on July 27 -- has been officially activated, the Buccaneers currently do not have any players on their reserve/COVID-19 list. Vaughn, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will now look to carve out a role in the Tampa Bay backfield alongside presumed starter Ronald Jones, with Dare Ogunbowale and recently-signed veteran LeSean McCoy also in the mix.
