Vaugh rushed once for minus-3 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-15 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

In uniform for the first time since Week 8, Vaughn logged just four snaps from scrimmage and matched that number on special teams. As his final line indicates, he was sparingly utilized, despite Leonard Fournette serving as a healthy scratch. Reports Monday indicate Ronald Jones may have suffered a fractured pinkie finger in Sunday's win, but there's a possibility the third-year back's injury doesn't cause him to miss any time and therefore has no tangible benefit for Vaughn.