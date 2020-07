Vaughn has been placed on the Buccaneers' reserve/COVID-19 list, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

As Auman notes, the list "can reflect a positive test or close contact with someone who has, requiring quarantine." The Buccaneers selected Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and the running back is viewed as a candidate to see a key complementary role in the team's backfield this coming season in tandem with returnee Ronald Jones.