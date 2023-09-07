Vaughn (personal) practiced in full Thursday.

Vaughn was absent from Wednesday's session due to personal reasons, which Greg Auman of Fox Sports called an unexcused absence. Despite Vaughn's listing of "full," Auman noted the running back only watched special-teams drills from the sideline during the media-access portion of practice. Vaughn may be poised for regular healthy scratches this season with Rachaad White the clear No. 1 RB and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds ahead of him on the depth chart.