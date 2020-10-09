Vaughn is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bears as he deals with a chest injury.
Vaughn went back to the locker room just ahead of halftime to get checked out. Should he not be able to return, look for Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette to handle the workload as the only two remaining backs on the active roster.
