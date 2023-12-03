Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Vaughn has now qualified as a healthy scratch for four consecutive games, with undrafted rookie Sean Tucker taking his spot as the barely-utilized No. 3 running back in Tampa Bay's ground attack. Vaughn's next opportunity to garner active status comes in a Week 14 road divisional clash against the Falcons.