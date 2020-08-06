Updating a previous report, the Buccaneers have not activated Vaughn (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Vaughn's start to training camp has been delayed due to either a positive COVID test or exposure to someone who did before he reported to the Bucs. The team isn't allowed to disclose which is the case, but the rookie third-round pick now is on Day 12 of his stay on the list. Whenever he's able to join his teammates, Vaughn may have of an uphill climb to reps following the addition of veteran LeSean McCoy to a backfield with Ronald Jones at the top of the depth chart.