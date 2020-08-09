The Buccaneers plan to activate Vaughn (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Vaughn was believed to have cleared all of the NFL's COVID-19-related protocols a few days ago before that was report was debunked, but he'll now be able to join the Buccaneers for workouts after being shut down for two weeks. The rookie third-round pick's missed time shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season, but his absence may only hurt his chances of breaking camp with a meaningful role in the backfield rotation. At this point, Ronald Jones profiles as the team's most likely starter at running back, while veteran LeSean McCoy and passing-down specialist Dare Ogunbowale are also in the mix for reps at the position.