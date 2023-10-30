Vaughn rushed once for one yard across four snaps in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.
Vaughn's minimal contributions were party a byproduct of his sparse snap count, but the fourth-year running back hadn't cleared 16 rushing yards in any of the prior three contests despite a double-digit tally of plays from scrimmage in each of those games. Vaughn's could be a healthy scratch in Week 9 against the Texans if Chase Edmonds, who made his return from injured reserve Thursday and logged eight snaps, projects for an expanded workload.
