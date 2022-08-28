Vaughn rushed nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Vaughn made a second consecutive strong case for the No. 2 running back job after producing a 10-54 line on the ground in last Saturday's loss to the Titans. The third-year back capped off a nine-play, 81-yard drive early in the second quarter with a one-yard touchdown run, his fourth consecutive carry of the possession. Rachaad White, Vaughn's competition for the primary backup role to Leonard Fournette, did enter the game ahead of Vaughn, and there's a possibility the two manage the job in a timeshare of sorts to open the campaign.