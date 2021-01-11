Vaugh rushed five times for 21 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night. He also lost a fumble.

The rookie got more action than he bargained for as Leonard Fournette's backup once Ronald Jones hurt his quadriceps in pregame warmups. Vaughn's third-quarter fumble proved costly, as it came on Washington's 38-yard line and led to a touchdown to brought them within two of the Buccaneers. If Jones is forced to sit out another contest, Vaughn could be in for another run as the complementary back in next Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Saints, although coach Bruce Arians could also opt for a veteran presence in LeSean McCoy, who missed Saturday's game with an illness.