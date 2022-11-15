Vaughn rushed twice for two yards and brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Vaughn saw plenty of action considering he logged only five snaps from scrimmage, with Leonard Fournette's early exit due to a hip pointer opening some opportunity for the third-year back. If Fournette can't get healthy over the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye, Vaughn would presumably settle into the No. 2 role behind Rachaad White for a Week 12 road matchup against the Browns.