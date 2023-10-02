Vaughn rushed nine times for 16 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The fourth-year running back was in on 21 offensive snaps while serving as the primary backup to Rachaad White for the first time this season as Vaughn worked ahead of rookie Sean Tucker, with the latter active but not logging any snaps. The Buccaneers have gotten very little production from any back this season, with even White averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, so a reevaluation of the depth chart might be in order during the team's Week 5 bye.