Vaughn rushed nine times for 16 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Vaughn was in on 21 snaps while serving as the primary backup to Rachaad White for the first time this season. The fourth-year pro usurped rookie Sean Tucker for that role for at least Sunday, with Greg Auman of FOX Sports confirming the latter was active but didn't log any snaps. The Buccaneers have gotten very little production from any back other than White this season, so a reevaluation of the depth chart and personnel might be in order during the team's Week 5 bye.