Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Rams.

Vaughn will serve as a healthy scratch for a third straight game. He hasn't recorded a snap on offense since rushing five times for 42 yards in Week 6 against the Packers. The Buccaneers elevated Kenjon Barner from the practice squad to add depth behind Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy.

