Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Rams.
Vaughn will serve as a healthy scratch for a third straight game. He hasn't recorded a snap on offense since rushing five times for 42 yards in Week 6 against the Packers. The Buccaneers elevated Kenjon Barner from the practice squad to add depth behind Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Inactive for second straight week•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Not playing Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: No offensive work on MNF•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: No offensive work against Raiders•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Efficient in limited action•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Avoids injury report•