Vaughn (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl LV versus the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
With Vaughn sidelined, the Buccaneers instead will roll with Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones at running back, while LeSean McCoy is available in case he's needed out of the backfield.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Sees action as complementary back•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Succeeds with rare opportunity•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Modest opportunity in win•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Expanded role likely Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: One carry despite active status•