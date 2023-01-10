Vaughn rushed eight times for 26 yards and secured both targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Vaughn logged a season-high 16 snaps from scrimmage and another 14 on special teams, leading to his most elevated touch total of the campaign. Even when factoring in Sunday's workload, Vaughn recorded a career-low 17 carries and four targets this season despite playing in a career-high 15 games; he's almost certainly slated for special-teams work exclusively during the upcoming postseason.