Vaughn rushed six times for nine yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Vaughn logged 12 snaps from scrimmage as Rachaad White's direct backup and as the only other running back to log a carry. As his final line implies, his production was minimal, and he's now rushed for just 25 yards on 15 carries this season. As such, Sean Tucker, who hasn't logged any snaps on offense in the last two games, could get another turn with the No. 2 job in a Week 7 matchup against the Falcons.