Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Vaughn is back with the Bucs and has worked things out after leaving the team for a day due to displeasure with a demotion, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Vaughn still has his job but may only play special teams Sunday at Minnesota and could even be a healthy scratch. He was hoping to earn a role on offense in the final season of his rookie contract, but it sounds like Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds -- in addition to starter Rachaad White -- are ahead of Vaughn on the backfield depth chart. While Edmonds isn't likely to play much apart from clear passing situations, Tucker is worth making note of for fantasy after recent comments from Bowles essentially confirmed the undrafted rookie had won the No. 2 spot in Tampa's backfield. It's unclear if Edmonds also will be involved and whether he or Vaughn (or neither) will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's opener in Minnesota.