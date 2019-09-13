Minter recorded eight total tackles over 73 of 79 possible defensive snaps in Thursday's 20-14 win over Carolina.

Minter also logged 13 snaps on special teams (52 percent) Thursday. The 28-year-old took over for Devin White after he exited in the first quarter with a knee injury. Minter certainly took advantage of the extra reps Thursday after not seeing a single defensive snap in Week 1's loss to the 49ers. If White isn't able to recover over the Buccaneers' extended time off, Minter would likely be Tampa Bay's favorite to fill in moving forward.