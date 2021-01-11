Minter was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Minter either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. If he's merely a close contact, Minter will be available for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Saints as long as he continues to test negative. Minter's role will drop off significantly regardless, as Devin White will return to this lineup this week.