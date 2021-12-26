Minter is expected to move into a starting role at inside linebacker Sunday against the Panthers following Lavonte David's (foot) placement on injured reserve, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Minter has typically seen most of his action on special teams this season while serving as the No. 3 inside linebacker behind Devin White and David, who rarely leave the field on defense when healthy. Tampa Bay could rotate multiple players alongside White while David is out, but Minter projects to see the overwhelming share of the vacated snaps, which should translate to plenty of opportunities to record tackles.