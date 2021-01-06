Minter provided nine tackles (six solo) and defensed a pass in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker did a solid job while stepping in for Devin White (reserve/COVID-19), pacing the team in tackles in the big victory. Minter appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers this season, but the overwhelming bulk of his game action had come on special teams until he logged a whopping 72 snaps Sunday. Minter finished the regular season with 15 tackles (10 solo) and the defensed pass against the Falcons, but he'll be right back out there again in Saturday night's wild-card matchup against Washington with White already ruled out for that contest as well.