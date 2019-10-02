Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Racks up production in spot start
Minter totaled nine tackles (five solo), including two for loss, and one pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.
Minter drew a second consecutive start for Devin White (knee) and excelled, co-leading the team in tackles and equaling a season high in the process. The veteran LSU product doesn't slot in as a starter when White is healthy, so despite his strong production on the first-team defense against the Rams, Minter doesn't quite carry the IDP value over the long term that his Week 4 numbers would imply.
