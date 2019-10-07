Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Registers 10 tackles
Minter made 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers.
Although Devin White (knee) was active for this contest, Minter logged his fourth straight start and looked solid again. This was the third time in four games that Minter notched at least nine tackles. It wasn't revealed why White didn't play in this contest, but Minter may have earned himself a rotational role even when White returns.
