Minter made 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers.

Although Devin White (knee) was active for this contest, Minter logged his fourth straight start and looked solid again. This was the third time in four games that Minter notched at least nine tackles. It wasn't revealed why White didn't play in this contest, but Minter may have earned himself a rotational role even when White returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories