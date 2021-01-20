The Buccaneers activated Minter (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the league's official transaction report.

Minter missed last weekend's divisional-round win over the Saints while on the COVID list, but he's now back on the active roster. The veteran linebacker stands to handle his usual depth role during Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers, with Devin White now back in action.