The Buccaneers activated Minter (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the league's official transaction report.
Minter missed last weekend's divisional-round win over the Saints while on the COVID list, but he's now back on the active roster. The veteran linebacker stands to handle his usual depth role during Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers, with Devin White now back in action.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Paces team in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Re-ups with Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Registers 10 tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Racks up production in spot start•
-
Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Starting again in Week 3•