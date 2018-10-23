Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Signing with Tampa Bay
Minter signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Minter worked out for Tampa Bay earlier Tuesday after spending the preseason with the Jets and the 2017 campaign with the Bengals, when he racked up 32 tackles in nine games. The 2013 second-rounder will now give the Cardinals the depth at linebacker they desperately need after Kwon Alexander (knee) and Jack Cichy (knee) were both lost to torn ACLs over the weekend.
