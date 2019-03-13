Minter agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Minter has experience working with coach Bruce Arians from his time in Arizona. He played sparingly for the Bucs last season, appearing in five games and playing just 83 total snaps. Minter will have a chance to advance up the depth chart with Kwon Alexander heading to San Francisco.

