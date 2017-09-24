Buccaneers' Kevin Pamphile: Active Sunday
Pamphile (illness) will play in Sunday's tilt against Minnesota, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Pamphile was considered questionable for Sunday's game after dealing with an unspecified illness throughout the week. He's expected to start at guard once again in Week 3.
