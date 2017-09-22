Pamphile is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Pamphile was a new addition to the injury report Friday and did not practice. The good news is that the 26-year-old isn't dealing with the flu, which has defensive lineman Chris Baker and Jacquies Smith listed as doubtful. Pamphile's status for Sunday likely won't be determined until Saturday or Sunday, and Evan Smith is next up at left guard should he be unable to play.