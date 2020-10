Davis rolled his ankle during Wednesday's practice but he has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Davis collected eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss playing for coach Scott Frost during his senior season at Nebraska, but he is yet to make his NFL debut. Should Davis prove unable to go Sunday against Green Bay's No. 1 scoring offense, Auman reports that Jeremiah Ledbetter would be in line for elevation from the practice squad.