Buccaneers' Khalil Davis: Heading to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers selected Davis in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

Davis heads to Tampa Bay as a raw prospect, having succeed mostly as a result of his quickness and twitch as a one-year starter with Nebraska, while lacking technique. Sub-optimal metrics in terms of strength and length (31 and 1/2 inch arms) will limit Davis' ceiling as a rusher, but his college film shows the necessary traits to potentially develop into a depth option for the Buccaneers.