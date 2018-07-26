Buccaneers' Kiante Anderson: Inks deal with Tampa Bay
Anderson signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The undrafted compiled 55 tackles -- including 11 for loss -- and five sacks during his senior season at East Carolina. He'll compete for a role as an edge rusher with the Buccaneers in training camp.
