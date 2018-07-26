Buccaneers' Kiante Anderson: Signs contract Tuesday

Anderson signed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted free agent began his college career at Division II St. Augustine's as an outside linebacker, but he transitioned to defensive end for his senior season at East Carolina. Anderson compiled 55 tackles -- including 11 for loss -- and five sacks with the Pirates. He logged 4.5 of those quarterback takedowns playing off the edge in 2017, where he projects to line up for the Buccaneers in training camp and preseason.