Kieft brought in one of two targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Kieft was able to once again make an appearance on the stat sheet with Cameron Brate (illness) sidelined, recording a catch for the fifth time in the last six games. Despite the frequent cameo appearances in the air attack, the rookie sixth-round pick is the Buccaneers' clear block-first tight end even when a pass-catching option at the position like Brate is sidelined.