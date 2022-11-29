Kieft brought in his only target for a five-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.
The blocking tight end logged 16 snaps from scrimmage and came up with his first career touchdown midway through the third quarter. Kieft now has one catch in four of the last five games but remains a fantasy afterthought in all but the deepest of formats.
