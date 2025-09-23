The Buccaneers placed Kieft on injured reserve Tuesday due to a leg injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Kieft likely suffered the injury during the Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the Jets on Sunday. His placement on IR means he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games, but the injury could sideline the 2022 sixth-rounder for the rest of the season, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Kieft's absence opens the door for Devin Culp to serve as the Bucs' TE3 behind Cade Otton and Payne Durham.