Kieft (ankle) will play Thursday against the Ravens.
Kieft was a limited participant in practice each of the last two days, but it appears he'll be good to go for Thursday against Baltimore. With Cameron Brate (neck) out, Kieft should operate as the team's No. 2 tight end, which could make him a worthwhile dart throw in single-game DFS contests. The rookie has two catches on two targets for 37 yards on the season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Upgrades to limited activity•
-
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Sidelined in estimated practice•
-
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Impressive gain on first pro catch•
-
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Sixteen snaps, no targets in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Goes to Tampa Bay in sixth round•